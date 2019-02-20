Du Fuguo, who lost his hands and eyes when a bomb exploded during a mine sweeping operation, was honoured by the PLA for his sacrifice in January. Photo: Handout
Honouring of wounded PLA mine sweeper triggers poignant memories for Sino-Vietnamese war veterans
- Du Fuguo lost his arms and eyes to an explosion during mine clearance operations along the China-Vietnam border
- Nearly 40 PLA soldiers have been hurt since 2014 clearing mines in China’s southwest Yunnan province
