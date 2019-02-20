Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Du Fuguo, who lost his hands and eyes when a bomb exploded during a mine sweeping operation, was honoured by the PLA for his sacrifice in January. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Honouring of wounded PLA mine sweeper triggers poignant memories for Sino-Vietnamese war veterans

  • Du Fuguo lost his arms and eyes to an explosion during mine clearance operations along the China-Vietnam border
  • Nearly 40 PLA soldiers have been hurt since 2014 clearing mines in China’s southwest Yunnan province
Topic |   Vietnam
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: Wednesday, 20 Feb, 2019 6:32am

TOP PICKS

Du Fuguo, who lost his hands and eyes when a bomb exploded during a mine sweeping operation, was honoured by the PLA for his sacrifice in January. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.