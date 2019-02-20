Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi greets Myron Brilliant at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi tells US trade delegation: What’s good for us is good for you

  • Respect and cooperation is the ‘right choice’, foreign minister says
  • Vice-Premier Liu He expected in Washington for two more days of talks
Topic |   US-China relations
Zhenhua Lu, US correspondent

Zhenhua Lu, US correspondent  

Updated: Wednesday, 20 Feb, 2019 1:03pm

TOP PICKS

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi greets Myron Brilliant at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.