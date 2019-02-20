Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi greets Myron Brilliant at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing. Photo: EPA
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi tells US trade delegation: What’s good for us is good for you
- Respect and cooperation is the ‘right choice’, foreign minister says
- Vice-Premier Liu He expected in Washington for two more days of talks
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi greets Myron Brilliant at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing. Photo: EPA