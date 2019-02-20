The F-35 stealth fighter will be the “quarterback” capable of fusing information from all sources and changing tactics in real time from inside enemy airspace, according to General David Goldfein. Photo: MCT
US military plans new war-fighting concept in response to threat from China, Russia
- It involves ‘stealth and joint penetration’ on land, in the air and at sea, causing simultaneous dilemmas for adversaries to effectively fight back
- US Air Force chief of staff says US$135 billion budget will be sought for ‘penetrating capability’
