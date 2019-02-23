Channels

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido (left) declared himself president after the incumbent, President Nicolas Maduro (right), won a controversial election. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Caught in the middle of Venezuela’s power struggle, a worried China weighs its options

  • Chinese officials in Caracas and Beijing ponder how to deal with self-declared interim president Juan Guaido
  • Future of Chinese oil projects in Venezuela and nearly US$20 billion of unpaid debt at stake
Topic |   Venezuela
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: Saturday, 23 Feb, 2019 4:00pm

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido (left) declared himself president after the incumbent, President Nicolas Maduro (right), won a controversial election. Photo: AFP
Venezuelan opposition leader and self declared acting president Juan Guaido gestures to supporters. Photo: AFP
Americas

Venezuela’s Juan Guaido calls for nationwide protests to allow US aid to enter

  • Millions in Venezuela face poverty and tonnes of food aid continues to pile up along the country’s border with Colombia
Topic |   Venezuela
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: Sunday, 17 Feb, 2019 3:23am

Venezuelan opposition leader and self declared acting president Juan Guaido gestures to supporters. Photo: AFP
