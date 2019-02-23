Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido (left) declared himself president after the incumbent, President Nicolas Maduro (right), won a controversial election. Photo: AFP
Caught in the middle of Venezuela’s power struggle, a worried China weighs its options
- Chinese officials in Caracas and Beijing ponder how to deal with self-declared interim president Juan Guaido
- Future of Chinese oil projects in Venezuela and nearly US$20 billion of unpaid debt at stake
Venezuelan opposition leader and self declared acting president Juan Guaido gestures to supporters. Photo: AFP
Venezuela’s Juan Guaido calls for nationwide protests to allow US aid to enter
- Millions in Venezuela face poverty and tonnes of food aid continues to pile up along the country’s border with Colombia
