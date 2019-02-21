Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Farmers working soy crops in regions such as northeastern Heilongjiang province may be allowed to expand the acreage for planting under new government plans. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China to expand soybean crop and farm subsidies to cut reliance on US imports

  • Measures will add to 8.2 million hectares planted by Chinese farmers in 2017/18
  • Agriculture ministry wants higher-yield soy varieties used and more rapeseed planted
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 4:19pm

TOP PICKS

Farmers working soy crops in regions such as northeastern Heilongjiang province may be allowed to expand the acreage for planting under new government plans. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.