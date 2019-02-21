Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Saudi Aramco’s investments could help Saudi Arabia regain its place as the top oil exporter to China. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Saudi Aramco to sign China refinery deal during Mohammed bin Salman’s visit, sources say

  • Company expected to sign a memorandum of understanding to build a refinery and petrochemical project in partnership with China’s defence conglomerate Norinco
  • Firm also set to formalise an earlier plan to take a minority stake in Zhejiang Petrochemical
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 4:03pm

TOP PICKS

Saudi Aramco’s investments could help Saudi Arabia regain its place as the top oil exporter to China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.