Saudi Aramco’s investments could help Saudi Arabia regain its place as the top oil exporter to China. Photo: Reuters
Saudi Aramco to sign China refinery deal during Mohammed bin Salman’s visit, sources say
- Company expected to sign a memorandum of understanding to build a refinery and petrochemical project in partnership with China’s defence conglomerate Norinco
- Firm also set to formalise an earlier plan to take a minority stake in Zhejiang Petrochemical
