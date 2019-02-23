Channels

China and the US are trying to find a resolution to their trade dispute but they still face major hurdles. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Trade deal will remain elusive if China feels threatened by US demands, analysts say

  • Washington wants an enforcement mechanism to ensure Beijing delivers on its economic reform pledges, but China prefers a softer approach
  • Both sides want a deal, but they also want to feel like they have won
Topic |   US-China trade war
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: Saturday, 23 Feb, 2019 9:31am

China and the US are trying to find a resolution to their trade dispute but they still face major hurdles. Photo: AP
China’s electric carmakers have been heavily subsidised to encourage alternatives to pollution-producing petrol vehicles.
Diplomacy

Why China’s subsidised state-owned enterprises anger US, Europe – and its own private companies

  • The electric car sector across the world relies on government support, but the help for state-owned firms to dominate Chinese market has met hostility
  • Revamping WTO agreement could address subsidies and disclosure, but China would have demands too – and may be unable to give up ideological attachment to SOEs
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jane Cai

Jane Cai  

Updated: Friday, 22 Feb, 2019 12:35pm

China’s electric carmakers have been heavily subsidised to encourage alternatives to pollution-producing petrol vehicles.
