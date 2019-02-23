China and the US are trying to find a resolution to their trade dispute but they still face major hurdles. Photo: AP
Trade deal will remain elusive if China feels threatened by US demands, analysts say
- Washington wants an enforcement mechanism to ensure Beijing delivers on its economic reform pledges, but China prefers a softer approach
- Both sides want a deal, but they also want to feel like they have won
China’s electric carmakers have been heavily subsidised to encourage alternatives to pollution-producing petrol vehicles.
Why China’s subsidised state-owned enterprises anger US, Europe – and its own private companies
- The electric car sector across the world relies on government support, but the help for state-owned firms to dominate Chinese market has met hostility
- Revamping WTO agreement could address subsidies and disclosure, but China would have demands too – and may be unable to give up ideological attachment to SOEs
