Former Australian trade minister Andrew Robb has walked away from his consultancy role with Chinese company Landbridge, ahead of a new requirement in Australia tightening the rules on lobbyists for foreign interests. Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations will not be helped by foreign influence register
- Former Australian trade minister Andrew Robb is the latest of several former political leaders to walk away from consultancy roles with Chinese companies
- They are getting out ahead of a March 1 deadline to sign up to new disclosure laws
Topic | China-Australia relations
