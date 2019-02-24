Why nuclear arms talks between China and the US are inescapable

The US has accused Russia of violating a 1987 non-proliferation treaty. Photo: AP
China’s intermediate-range DF-26 missiles are part of the country’s land-based weapons systems. Photo: Xinhua
China rejects German appeal to join endangered cold war-era nuclear treaty
- Politburo member Yang Jiechi says Chinese weapons are defensive and don’t pose a threat
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel is calling for a global medium-range treaty to take account of China’s growing missile power
