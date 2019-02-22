Channels

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) and their delegations resume trade talks at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

New round of US-China trade talks begin in Washington with eye toward reaching framework for final deal

  • Beijing is expected to announce a large purchase of US agricultural and energy products, which will be incorporated into the overall agreement
  • Key structural issues yet to be resolved include forced technology transfers, cybertheft and market access
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: Friday, 22 Feb, 2019 3:33am

The trade war between China and the US means that relations between the two nations will never be the same again, a Communist Party insider says. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

China-US trade deal coming soon, Huawei’s Meng to be released in weeks, Communist Party insider predicts

  • Beijing will take steps to reduce trade imbalance but won’t bow to pressure to make major economic reforms, adviser Xie Maosong says
  • Trade war means relations between two countries will never be the same again, according to the Communist Party adviser
Topic |   China Conference
Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 11:28pm

The trade war between China and the US means that relations between the two nations will never be the same again, a Communist Party insider says. Photo: Bloomberg
