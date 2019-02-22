US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) and their delegations resume trade talks at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
New round of US-China trade talks begin in Washington with eye toward reaching framework for final deal
- Beijing is expected to announce a large purchase of US agricultural and energy products, which will be incorporated into the overall agreement
- Key structural issues yet to be resolved include forced technology transfers, cybertheft and market access
The trade war between China and the US means that relations between the two nations will never be the same again, a Communist Party insider says. Photo: Bloomberg
China-US trade deal coming soon, Huawei’s Meng to be released in weeks, Communist Party insider predicts
- Beijing will take steps to reduce trade imbalance but won’t bow to pressure to make major economic reforms, adviser Xie Maosong says
- Trade war means relations between two countries will never be the same again, according to the Communist Party adviser
