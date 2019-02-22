US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States may not be able to work with allies that use Huawei equipment in their 5G networks. Photo: TNS
Huawei or US: Mike Pompeo issues warning to allies that partner with Chinese firm
- America ‘won’t be able to work alongside’ countries that use Chinese telecoms giant’s equipment, politician says
- Statement comes as Britain, New Zealand and Italy say there may still be room for Huawei in their 5G development plans
