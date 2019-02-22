British defence minister Gavin Williamson had said the HMS Queen Elizabeth’s first mission would include work in the Pacific. Photo: AP
China says British Chancellor Philip Hammond is welcome to visit, after fears over warship comment
- Beijing’s openness to a visit follows suggestion that combative remarks by British minister Gavin Williamson had soured relations
Topic | China-EU relations
