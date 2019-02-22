Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) meets Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
China and Saudi Arabia seal US$28 billion in deals
- Agreements include plans for Aramco-Norinco joint venture for refining and petrochemical complex
Topic | Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) meets Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Xinhua