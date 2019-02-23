China's Vice-Premier Liu He speaks across the table from US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. Both men said they believed that a deal to resolve the trade war between their countries was likely. Photo: AFP
US and Chinese officials say a trade-war deal is ‘extremely’ likely
- China would sharply boost purchases of US agricultural products and open its electronic payment market to Visa and MasterCard
- Vice-Premier Liu He, US President Donald Trump meet, aiming to avert an increase in US tariffs on Chinese imports
Topic | US-China trade war
China’s Vice-Premier Liu He, flanked by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (right) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, will meet Donald Trump at 2.30pm on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s top trade negotiator Liu He to meet Donald Trump on Friday
- Hopes for a deal grow as White House announces pair will sit down together at 2.30pm
- While Liu meets Trump in Washington the Politburo gathers in Beijing to make economic plans for the year ahead
Topic | US-China trade war
