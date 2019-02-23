Channels

China's Vice-Premier Liu He speaks across the table from US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. Both men said they believed that a deal to resolve the trade war between their countries was likely. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

US and Chinese officials say a trade-war deal is ‘extremely’ likely

  • China would sharply boost purchases of US agricultural products and open its electronic payment market to Visa and MasterCard
  • Vice-Premier Liu He, US President Donald Trump meet, aiming to avert an increase in US tariffs on Chinese imports
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu  

Owen Churchill  

Updated: Saturday, 23 Feb, 2019 5:48am

China’s Vice-Premier Liu He, flanked by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (right) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, will meet Donald Trump at 2.30pm on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China’s top trade negotiator Liu He to meet Donald Trump on Friday

  • Hopes for a deal grow as White House announces pair will sit down together at 2.30pm
  • While Liu meets Trump in Washington the Politburo gathers in Beijing to make economic plans for the year ahead
Topic |   US-China trade war
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Updated: Friday, 22 Feb, 2019 11:28pm

