US President Donald Trump says talks on the Huawei issue will be held soon. Photo: EPA-EFE
Trump says US will discuss dropping charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei in coming weeks
- ‘We’ll be talking to the US attorneys … the attorney general … We’ll be making that decision’, president says
- Trump reiterates earlier comments that he does not want to ‘artificially block people out based on excuses or based on security’
Topic | Huawei
