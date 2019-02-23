UN experts have said China’s camps in Xinjiang hold 1 million Uygurs. Photo: Reuters
China keen to keep Xinjiang, Uygurs off agenda at UN Human Rights Council forum
- Western nations look to Turkey, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to shine spotlight on China’s ‘re-education and training facilities’ in far western region
- Turkish foreign minister earlier called camps a ‘great shame for humanity’
