US President Donald Trump watches as Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (left) speaks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (right) in the Oval Office on Friday. Photo: AFP
China, US will ‘redouble efforts and speed up’ trade talks, Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He says
- Negotiations in Washington extended for another 48 hours as the two sides try to reach a deal to end tariff war
- Liu says they have made ‘positive progress’ in areas including the trade imbalance, agriculture, forced technology transfers and financial services
Topic | US-China trade war
