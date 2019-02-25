Channels

China’s Vice-Premier Liu He (left) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in the Oval Office. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Cautious optimism in Beijing for US-China trade deal

  • Chinese state media welcomes the positives but warns any final agreement will not please everyone in either country
  • Both sides agree ‘substantial progress’ has been made so far
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhenhua Lu, US correspondent

Zhenhua Lu, US correspondent  

Updated: Monday, 25 Feb, 2019 5:16pm

China's Vice-Premier Liu He (left) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in the Oval Office. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump said he will delay the application of additional tariffs on Chinese imports. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

Donald Trump to delay extra tariffs on Chinese imports

  • US president cites ‘substantial progress’ in announcement that he will delay tariff hike
  • Trump suggests further US-China negotiations will precede a face-to-face meeting between him and Chinese President Xi Jinping
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Robert Delaney  

Owen Churchill  

Updated: Monday, 25 Feb, 2019 5:13pm

Donald Trump said he will delay the application of additional tariffs on Chinese imports. Photo: EPA-EFE
