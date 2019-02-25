As well as trying to strike a trade deal, officials from the US and China have been wrestling with how to monitor the commitments made within it. Photo: Alamy
US-China trade war negotiators continue to wrestle with how to make deal stick
- How to monitor Beijing’s progress on any promises it makes has been puzzling deal makers in Washington
- Analysts suggest options, but say there is no short-term solution to a long-term conflict between two global powers
