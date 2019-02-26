Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) with US President Donald Trump and members of both sides’ negotiating teams in the White House Oval Office on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Several Chinese negotiators stay in Washington to continue talks on thorny trade issues
- Vice-Premier Liu He, the head of the delegation, has left Washington to return to Beijing, sources say
- The two sides held ‘some technical level’ discussions on Monday morning
Topic | US-China trade war
China’s Vice-Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in the Oval Office with US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Cautious optimism in Beijing for US-China trade deal
- Chinese state media welcomes the positives but warns any final agreement will not please everyone in either country
- Senior diplomat Wang Yi says ‘concrete progress’ achieved in Washington talks
