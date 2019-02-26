Channels

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) with US President Donald Trump and members of both sides' negotiating teams in the White House Oval Office on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Several Chinese negotiators stay in Washington to continue talks on thorny trade issues

  • Vice-Premier Liu He, the head of the delegation, has left Washington to return to Beijing, sources say
  • The two sides held ‘some technical level’ discussions on Monday morning
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: Tuesday, 26 Feb, 2019 6:43am

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) with US President Donald Trump and members of both sides’ negotiating teams in the White House Oval Office on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China's Vice-Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in the Oval Office with US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Cautious optimism in Beijing for US-China trade deal

  • Chinese state media welcomes the positives but warns any final agreement will not please everyone in either country
  • Senior diplomat Wang Yi says ‘concrete progress’ achieved in Washington talks
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhenhua Lu, US correspondent

Zhenhua Lu, US correspondent  

Updated: Tuesday, 26 Feb, 2019 1:17am

China’s Vice-Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in the Oval Office with US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
