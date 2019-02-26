A view of Balakot, on the edge of Pakistani-ruled Kashmir. Indian warplanes attacked a militant camp near the village. Photo: AP
China calls on India and Pakistan to ‘exercise restraint’ after air strike
- Chinese foreign ministry says combating terrorism is ‘a global issue’ that requires cooperation
- It comes after Indian warplanes attack militant camp of Pakistan-backed fighters
