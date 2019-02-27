US President Donald Trump looks set to host China’s Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Largo estate in Florida next month. Photo: Getty
Trump-Xi summit: Mar-a-Lago makes good sense for both presidents, analysts say
- Trump wants trade deal ‘victory’ to be announced on home soil to offset domestic problems, observers say
- But Xi will also be happy to send good news home to vindicate his tactics during tariff dispute
Topic | US-China relations
US President Donald Trump looks set to host China’s Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Largo estate in Florida next month. Photo: Getty