US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US President Donald Trump clashed publicly over the use of memorandums of understanding in trade war talks with China. Photo: EPA-EFE
A deal to end trade war must be ‘enforceable’, US trade chief Robert Lighthizer tells House panel
- US-China tensions have eased since US President Donald Trump said he would delay plans to raise tariffs on US$200 billion in Chinese goods
- Trump has cited ‘significant progress’ in talks with a team led by China’s Vice-Premier Liu He
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) with US President Donald Trump and members of both sides’ negotiating teams in the White House Oval Office on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Several Chinese negotiators stay in Washington to continue talks on thorny trade issues
- Vice-Premier Liu He, the head of the delegation, has left Washington to return to Beijing, sources say
- The two sides held ‘some technical level’ discussions on Monday morning
