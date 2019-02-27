Channels

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US President Donald Trump clashed publicly over the use of memorandums of understanding in trade war talks with China.
Diplomacy

A deal to end trade war must be ‘enforceable’, US trade chief Robert Lighthizer tells House panel

  • US-China tensions have eased since US President Donald Trump said he would delay plans to raise tariffs on US$200 billion in Chinese goods
  • Trump has cited ‘significant progress’ in talks with a team led by China’s Vice-Premier Liu He
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Wendy Wu  

Updated: Wednesday, 27 Feb, 2019 11:58pm

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US President Donald Trump clashed publicly over the use of memorandums of understanding in trade war talks with China.
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) with US President Donald Trump and members of both sides' negotiating teams in the White House Oval Office on Friday.
Diplomacy

Several Chinese negotiators stay in Washington to continue talks on thorny trade issues

  • Vice-Premier Liu He, the head of the delegation, has left Washington to return to Beijing, sources say
  • The two sides held ‘some technical level’ discussions on Monday morning
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: Tuesday, 26 Feb, 2019 3:59pm

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) with US President Donald Trump and members of both sides' negotiating teams in the White House Oval Office on Friday.
