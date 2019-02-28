Tang Baiqiao, a Chinese democracy activist living in California, is a staunch supporter of US President Donald Trump: ‘Trump is using irregular methods, [but] his ultimate aim is to improve the state of human rights in China.’ Photo: Handout
Donald Trump, human rights activist? Meet the Chinese dissidents rooting for the US president
- Inspired by escalation of Washington actions against Beijing, some dissidents see Trump as their best ally for political reform in China
- Supporters include famed activist Chen Guangcheng, 1989 protesters and signatories of Charter 08 pro-democracy manifesto
