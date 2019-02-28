Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cui Tiankai, China’s ambassador to the US, said different time frames would be required for different issues. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

US trade demands could take China years to achieve, says Beijing’s ambassador to Washington

  • Aspects requiring legislation could take ‘five to 10 years’, although some requested measures tally with Beijing’s own plans, he says
  • Ambassador sees US action against Huawei as separate issue to trade talks but calls pursuit of the Chinese company ‘stupid’ and ‘absurd’
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Wendy Wu  

Updated: Thursday, 28 Feb, 2019 12:31pm

TOP PICKS

Cui Tiankai, China’s ambassador to the US, said different time frames would be required for different issues. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.