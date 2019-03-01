Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A farmer oversees a rice harvest in Yilaxi Township in Jilin Province in this 2018 file photo. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

US defeats China at WTO in vast grain-subsidy case, after accusing Beijing of US$100 billion price propping

  • The US said China’s ‘unfair’ subsidies to its rice and wheat farmers affected global markets
  • Washington hailed the ruling as a ‘significant victory for US agriculture that will help American farmers compete on a more level playing field’
Topic |   World Trade Organisation (WTO)
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: Friday, 1 Mar, 2019 1:14am

TOP PICKS

A farmer oversees a rice harvest in Yilaxi Township in Jilin Province in this 2018 file photo. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China hits back at US report on its WTO compliance saying it lacks factual basis

  • US Trade Representative’s office said negotiating new World Trade Organisation rules to try to rein in China’s “mercantilist” trade practices would be a futile exercise
  • Last month, the Geneva-based arbiter of trade disputes launched an investigation into US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on US$250 billion of Chinese goods
Topic |   China economy
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: Wednesday, 6 Feb, 2019 12:31pm

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.