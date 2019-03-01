A farmer oversees a rice harvest in Yilaxi Township in Jilin Province in this 2018 file photo. Photo: Xinhua
US defeats China at WTO in vast grain-subsidy case, after accusing Beijing of US$100 billion price propping
- The US said China’s ‘unfair’ subsidies to its rice and wheat farmers affected global markets
- Washington hailed the ruling as a ‘significant victory for US agriculture that will help American farmers compete on a more level playing field’
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping. Photo: Bloomberg
