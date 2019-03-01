Channels

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks about the prospects for a trade deal on CNBC on Thursday. Image: CNBC
Diplomacy

Top US negotiator ‘read Chinese the riot act’ to get trade talks back on track, Larry Kudlow says

  • US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer was not pleased when deputy-level negotiations hit an impasse last week, according to the White House economic adviser
  • Kudlow appeared notably optimistic during an interview on CNBC, citing ‘terrific’ progress in talks
Topic |   US-China trade war
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: Friday, 1 Mar, 2019 3:36am

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks about the prospects for a trade deal on CNBC on Thursday. Image: CNBC
Beijing officials have been told to make preparations for a summit at Mar-a-Lago between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump a priority. Photo: Getty
China Economy

China makes Mar-a-Lago summit a priority as US trade war talks continue

  • While negotiators work towards final agreement, preparations are under way for the next meeting between President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump
  • Still ‘big gaps’ between the two sides on technology transfers and other structural issues
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Wendy Wu  

Updated: Wednesday, 27 Feb, 2019 12:27pm

Beijing officials have been told to make preparations for a summit at Mar-a-Lago between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump a priority. Photo: Getty
