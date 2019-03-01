Indian Muslims hold a scratched photo of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar during a protest in Mumbai after a suicide bomb attack in Kashmir by the group. Photo: AFP
Will China declare Kashmir attack group leader a terrorist? Everyone else has
- Four out of five permanent members of UN Security Council back India’s call for head of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad to face sanctions
- Beijing silent on whether it will continue to block Masood Azhar’s terrorist listing on technical grounds
