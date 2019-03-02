US President Donald Trump says trade talks with China are ‘moving along nicely’. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump asks Beijing to end tariffs on US farm products – because he delayed boosting China tariffs
- Trump said China should end tariffs on US agricultural products because trade talks are ‘moving along nicely’
Most American businesses operating in China are “cautiously pessimistic” about relations between the world’s two largest economies over the next two years. Photo: AP
Companies gloomy over US-China relations but want tariffs to stay
- Two-thirds of US companies in China report trade war has affected their business strategies and operations
- AmCham finds ‘cautious pessimism’ dominates outlook for the next two years
