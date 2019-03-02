Channels

China has expressed its outrage at Canada’s decision to proceed with the extradition to the United States of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Meng Wanzhou extradition a ‘serious political incident’, China tells Canada

  • Beijing ‘strongly opposes Canada’s insistence to proceed’ foreign ministry says
  • ‘We again urge the US to rescind its request for the extradition of Ms Meng and call for Canada to release her immediately’
Topic |   Huawei
Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma  

Updated: Saturday, 2 Mar, 2019 1:12pm

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou arrives at a parole office in Vancouver, British Columbia on December 12. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
China

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case will go ahead, Canada says after ‘thorough review of evidence’

  • A “thorough and diligent review of the evidence” determined a case for Meng’s extradition could be presented to a judge, Canadian officials said
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
SCMP

Wendy Wu  

POLITICO  

Updated: Saturday, 2 Mar, 2019 1:09pm

