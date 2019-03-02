Illustration: Perry Tse
Going global: China’s lawmakers are gearing up for a new world order as ‘two sessions’ approach
- As the nation battles a trade war and international suspicion, delegates at this year’s National People’s Congress can no longer concern themselves only with domestic issues, analysts say
- And as the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule draws ever nearer, the last thing Beijing needs is more disruption
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui): Top Priorities
Illustration: Perry Tse
China’s agreement to hold the summit at US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is seen as a concession to the United States. Photo: TNS
Next stops: Europe and United States. Chinese President Xi Jinping to head to Italy, France and Florida on trade and tech missions
- There is a chance of no deal to end the China-US tariff war but a summit at Mar-a-Lago boosts the prospect of success, observer says
Topic | Xi Jinping
China’s agreement to hold the summit at US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is seen as a concession to the United States. Photo: TNS