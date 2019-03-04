Senior Chinese diplomat Zhang Yesui has called for an end to the US-China trade dispute ahead of the 2nd Plenary Session of the 13th National People's Congress. Photo: Simon Song
China wants a trade deal, but will defend its interests if necessary
- Ahead of the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress a senior Chinese diplomat has called for a mutually beneficial agreement
- The two nations are said to be close to a deal
China's Vice-Premier Liu He speaks across the table from US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. Both men said they believed that a deal to resolve the trade war between their countries was likely. Photo: AFP
US and Chinese officials say a trade war deal is ‘extremely’ likely
- China would sharply boost purchases of US agricultural products and open its electronic payment market to Visa and MasterCard
- Vice-Premier Liu He and US President Donald Trump meet, and Chinese delegation extends Washington visit to continue talks
