Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Senior Chinese diplomat Zhang Yesui has called for an end to the US-China trade dispute ahead of the 2nd Plenary Session of the 13th National People's Congress. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

China wants a trade deal, but will defend its interests if necessary

  • Ahead of the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress a senior Chinese diplomat has called for a mutually beneficial agreement
  • The two nations are said to be close to a deal
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui): Top Priorities
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: Monday, 4 Mar, 2019 3:33pm

TOP PICKS

Senior Chinese diplomat Zhang Yesui has called for an end to the US-China trade dispute ahead of the 2nd Plenary Session of the 13th National People's Congress. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
China's Vice-Premier Liu He speaks across the table from US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. Both men said they believed that a deal to resolve the trade war between their countries was likely. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

US and Chinese officials say a trade war deal is ‘extremely’ likely

  • China would sharply boost purchases of US agricultural products and open its electronic payment market to Visa and MasterCard
  • Vice-Premier Liu He and US President Donald Trump meet, and Chinese delegation extends Washington visit to continue talks
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Wendy Wu  

Updated: Saturday, 23 Feb, 2019 12:24pm

TOP PICKS

China's Vice-Premier Liu He speaks across the table from US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. Both men said they believed that a deal to resolve the trade war between their countries was likely. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.