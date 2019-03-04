Channels

Former New Zealand prime minister Jenny Shipley is stepping down as a director of China Construction Bank New Zealand. Photo: New Zealand Herald
Diplomacy

Former New Zealand prime minister Jenny Shipley resigns from China Construction Bank unit

  • Shipley steps down from board to deal with legal fallout from failed construction company
  • Decision comes after publication of article in Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece attributed to former leader – an article she denies writing
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: Monday, 4 Mar, 2019 3:48pm

Former New Zealand prime minister Jenny Shipley is stepping down as a director of China Construction Bank New Zealand. Photo: New Zealand Herald
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hangs auspicious red flags to the costume for lion dancing during the 2019 Lunar New Year Festival and Market Day in Auckland. Photo: Xinhua
Australasia

Huawei launches New Zealand charm offensive, appealing to the country’s love of rugby

  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern dismissed claims the Huawei ban had any impact on diplomatic ties
  • However, Ardern’s official visit to China was delayed indefinitely, and a major tourism function postponed
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: Wednesday, 13 Feb, 2019 10:02pm

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hangs auspicious red flags to the costume for lion dancing during the 2019 Lunar New Year Festival and Market Day in Auckland. Photo: Xinhua
