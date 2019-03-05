Channels

A model of Malaysia’s East Coast Rail Link, part of China’s controversial “Belt and Road Initiative”. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China defends belt and road strategy against debt trap claims

  • National People’s Congress spokesman positive ahead of planned April summit for participants in the multibillion-dollar infrastructure scheme
  • Backlash suggests deep-seated anxieties over Beijing’s strategic intentions
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui): Top Priorities
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: Tuesday, 5 Mar, 2019 12:25am

TOP PICKS

A model of Malaysia's East Coast Rail Link, part of China's controversial "Belt and Road Initiative". Photo: Xinhua
Security forces near a sign that reads “First Pakistani Branch in China” in Gwadar. Photo: Bloomberg
Explained

Explained: Belt and Road Initiative

  • Supporters laud it as a bold initiative that fulfils the needs of emerging markets for infrastructure investment
  • But critics warn of a lack of transparency and sustainability, while some countries have re-evaluated deals
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
SCMP Reporter

SCMP Reporter  

Updated: Friday, 22 Feb, 2019 5:08pm

TOP PICKS

Security forces near a sign that reads “First Pakistani Branch in China” in Gwadar. Photo: Bloomberg
