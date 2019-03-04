Channels

SCMP
NPC spokesman Zhang Yesui says the US was neither fair nor moral in its treatment of Huawei. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

United States broke WTO rules in tackling Huawei, top Chinese official says

  • Spokesman for China’s legislature accuses Washington of disrupting market competition with political interference in the telecom giant’s economic activity
Guo Rui  

Meng Jing  

Zen Soo  

Updated: Monday, 4 Mar, 2019 11:30pm

NPC spokesman Zhang Yesui says the US was neither fair nor moral in its treatment of Huawei. Photo: AP
Huawei Technologies featured its latest 5G network equipment and new foldable 5G smartphone at the four-day MWC Barcelona, the world's biggest mobile industry exhibition, which was held in the Spanish city from February 25 to 28, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Gear

Huawei prepares to sue US government over proposed ban: report

  • The world’s largest telecoms equipment supplier looks to contest US move to ban federal agencies from using the firm’s products
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: Monday, 4 Mar, 2019 7:44pm

Huawei Technologies featured its latest 5G network equipment and new foldable 5G smartphone at the four-day MWC Barcelona, the world’s biggest mobile industry exhibition, which was held in the Spanish city from February 25 to 28, 2019. Photo: Reuters
