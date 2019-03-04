NPC spokesman Zhang Yesui says the US was neither fair nor moral in its treatment of Huawei. Photo: AP
United States broke WTO rules in tackling Huawei, top Chinese official says
- Spokesman for China’s legislature accuses Washington of disrupting market competition with political interference in the telecom giant’s economic activity
Topic | Huawei
NPC spokesman Zhang Yesui says the US was neither fair nor moral in its treatment of Huawei. Photo: AP
Huawei Technologies featured its latest 5G network equipment and new foldable 5G smartphone at the four-day MWC Barcelona, the world’s biggest mobile industry exhibition, which was held in the Spanish city from February 25 to 28, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Huawei prepares to sue US government over proposed ban: report
- The world’s largest telecoms equipment supplier looks to contest US move to ban federal agencies from using the firm’s products
Topic | Huawei
Huawei Technologies featured its latest 5G network equipment and new foldable 5G smartphone at the four-day MWC Barcelona, the world’s biggest mobile industry exhibition, which was held in the Spanish city from February 25 to 28, 2019. Photo: Reuters