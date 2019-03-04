NPC spokesman Zhang Yesui said there would be no change to how investments from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan are treated. Photo: Xinhua
China’s foreign investment law will apply to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan
- NPC spokesman Zhang Yesui clarifies that the new legislation will also cover investors from the three places
- Status of the regions is not explicitly stated in the draft bill
