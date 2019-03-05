Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The researchers found US producers had responded to reduced import competition by raising their prices by an average of 1 percentage point. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Tariff war cost US companies and consumers US$4.4 billion a month in 2018, report says

  • Economists find those who were exposed to the duties overseas ‘paid none of the bill’ – which was passed on to American importers and consumers
  • They say the US economy has been damaged by the dispute that has seen tariffs applied on about US$283 billion of imports
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Updated: Tuesday, 5 Mar, 2019 12:32am

TOP PICKS

The researchers found US producers had responded to reduced import competition by raising their prices by an average of 1 percentage point. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kwok Yip-biu has been a container truck driver for 37 years. He said he has never seen business so slow as it has been since the US-China trade war started. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong economy

US-China trade war: how Hong Kong workers are getting caught in the crossfire of tariff spat between global superpowers

  • The story of a cross-border container truck driver underscores the damage to workers and businesses all along the global supply chain
  • Part one of a two-part series on the US-China trade war’s effect on Hong Kong looks at the trade sector, which employs about 478,000 people
Topic |   US-China trade war
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Updated: Monday, 4 Mar, 2019 3:53pm

TOP PICKS

Kwok Yip-biu has been a container truck driver for 37 years. He said he has never seen business so slow as it has been since the US-China trade war started. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.