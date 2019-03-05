The researchers found US producers had responded to reduced import competition by raising their prices by an average of 1 percentage point. Photo: AFP
Tariff war cost US companies and consumers US$4.4 billion a month in 2018, report says
- Economists find those who were exposed to the duties overseas ‘paid none of the bill’ – which was passed on to American importers and consumers
- They say the US economy has been damaged by the dispute that has seen tariffs applied on about US$283 billion of imports
Topic | US-China trade war
Kwok Yip-biu has been a container truck driver for 37 years. He said he has never seen business so slow as it has been since the US-China trade war started. Photo: Edmond So
US-China trade war: how Hong Kong workers are getting caught in the crossfire of tariff spat between global superpowers
- The story of a cross-border container truck driver underscores the damage to workers and businesses all along the global supply chain
- Part one of a two-part series on the US-China trade war’s effect on Hong Kong looks at the trade sector, which employs about 478,000 people
Topic | US-China trade war
