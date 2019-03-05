Channels

Senator Marco Rubio led a bipartisan group who urged support for an event they said was planned by the American Institute in Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Send top delegation to Taipei, American senators urge Donald Trump as 40th anniversary of Taiwan Relations Act nears

  • President urged in bipartisan letter to ‘underscore our nation’s enduring commitment to island’s democracy’ at April event planned by de facto US embassy in Taipei
  • Cheng Wen-tsan, mayor of Taoyuan City, says in Washington that Taiwan expects US to counter Chinese military presence in Indo-Pacific
Topic |   Taiwan
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: Tuesday, 5 Mar, 2019 4:01pm

