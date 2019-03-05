Senator Marco Rubio led a bipartisan group who urged support for an event they said was planned by the American Institute in Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Send top delegation to Taipei, American senators urge Donald Trump as 40th anniversary of Taiwan Relations Act nears
- President urged in bipartisan letter to ‘underscore our nation’s enduring commitment to island’s democracy’ at April event planned by de facto US embassy in Taipei
- Cheng Wen-tsan, mayor of Taoyuan City, says in Washington that Taiwan expects US to counter Chinese military presence in Indo-Pacific
