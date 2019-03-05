Guo Shuqing addresses the media. Photo: Xinhua
China and US ‘certain’ to reach deal on opening up financial sector
- Two sides will reach complete agreement, bank regulator says on sidelines of National People’s Congress
- ‘We have some minor disputes but I don’t think it’s a big problem’, Guo Shuqing tells press conference
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui): Top Priorities
Chinese Vice-Premier and lead trade negotiator Liu He sits with members of the Chinese delegation before the opening session of negotiations with the US side in Beijing on February 14. Photo: AFP
