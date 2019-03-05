Channels

Guo Shuqing addresses the media. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China and US ‘certain’ to reach deal on opening up financial sector

  • Two sides will reach complete agreement, bank regulator says on sidelines of National People’s Congress
  • ‘We have some minor disputes but I don’t think it’s a big problem’, Guo Shuqing tells press conference
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui): Top Priorities
Yujing Liu  

Laurie Chen  

Updated: Tuesday, 5 Mar, 2019 1:08pm

Guo Shuqing addresses the media. Photo: Xinhua
