Zhang Ming, Chinese ambassador to the European Union, says he does not believe the EU will be browbeaten by Washington into banning Huawei. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing’s interests will not be served if Europe is divided over Chinese investment, says ambassador to Brussels
- Zhang Ming says the EU knows its own mind and will not bow to US pressure over any part Huawei may have in development of 5G technology
France and Germany are leading a push for the European Commission to review its strategy in relation to business competition from China. Photo: EPA
‘The time of naivety is over’: Europe’s China problem is on the agenda at next European Commission meeting as states focus on competition
- France and Germany lead the push for a common strategy to deal with competition from Chinese giants
- Adviser to French president says the time of naivety is over
