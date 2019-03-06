Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Zhang Ming, Chinese ambassador to the European Union, says he does not believe the EU will be browbeaten by Washington into banning Huawei. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Beijing’s interests will not be served if Europe is divided over Chinese investment, says ambassador to Brussels

  • Zhang Ming says the EU knows its own mind and will not bow to US pressure over any part Huawei may have in development of 5G technology
Topic |   European Union
SCMP

Keegan Elmer  

Kinling Lo  

Updated: Wednesday, 6 Mar, 2019 8:04pm

TOP PICKS

Zhang Ming, Chinese ambassador to the European Union, says he does not believe the EU will be browbeaten by Washington into banning Huawei. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
France and Germany are leading a push for the European Commission to review its strategy in relation to business competition from China. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

‘The time of naivety is over’: Europe’s China problem is on the agenda at next European Commission meeting as states focus on competition

  • France and Germany lead the push for a common strategy to deal with competition from Chinese giants
  • Adviser to French president says the time of naivety is over
Topic |   European Union
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: Thursday, 28 Feb, 2019 1:10am

TOP PICKS

France and Germany are leading a push for the European Commission to review its strategy in relation to business competition from China. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.