Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The US said Italy’s international image would suffer if it signed up to the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

China tells US to mind its own business after Italy is warned not to join Belt and Road Initiative

  • Foreign ministry in Beijing says US stance is ‘laughable’ after White House warned Italy’s image would suffer abroad if it signed up to project
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Updated: Wednesday, 6 Mar, 2019 11:02pm

TOP PICKS

The US said Italy’s international image would suffer if it signed up to the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Rodrigo Duterte (right) proposes a toast to Xi Jinping at a state banquet in Manila in November. China invited Duterte to attend the summit during that trip. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte confirms he will attend Beijing’s belt and road summit

  • Chinese ambassador had told Duterte his attendance at the event in April would boost ties between the two countries
  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Manila next week
Topic |   Rodrigo Duterte
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: Saturday, 23 Feb, 2019 11:27pm

TOP PICKS

Rodrigo Duterte (right) proposes a toast to Xi Jinping at a state banquet in Manila in November. China invited Duterte to attend the summit during that trip. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.