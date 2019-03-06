The US said Italy’s international image would suffer if it signed up to the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Bloomberg
China tells US to mind its own business after Italy is warned not to join Belt and Road Initiative
- Foreign ministry in Beijing says US stance is ‘laughable’ after White House warned Italy’s image would suffer abroad if it signed up to project
Rodrigo Duterte (right) proposes a toast to Xi Jinping at a state banquet in Manila in November. China invited Duterte to attend the summit during that trip. Photo: AP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte confirms he will attend Beijing’s belt and road summit
- Chinese ambassador had told Duterte his attendance at the event in April would boost ties between the two countries
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Manila next week
