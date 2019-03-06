Channels

Beijing’s efforts to attract Chinese talent back to its shores and to grow its science and technology talent pool have cooled off as the trade war with the US has heated up. Photo: Handout
US-China trade war suspicions have had chilling effect on Beijing’s Thousand Talents Plan

  • Once a call home to thousands of Chinese overseas, scheme is overshadowed by mistrust as conflicts over tariffs and politics poison well of goodwill
Topic |   US-China relations
Jun Mai  

Kristin Huang  

Updated: Wednesday, 6 Mar, 2019 11:16pm

Chinese-American engineer charged with stealing US$120 million worth of trade secrets

  • You Xiaorong, 56, of Lansing, Michigan indicted for theft of formulations for bisphenol-A-free coatings used in food, drinks cans
  • Chinese national Liu Xiangchen, 61, and relative named as co-conspirators
Topic |   US-China trade war
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: Friday, 15 Feb, 2019 10:28pm

