Donald Trump is said to monitor the stock market performances closely. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Donald Trump ‘pushing US negotiators to reach trade deal with China because he wants stock market rally’

  • US President is said to be concerned that failure to conclude an agreement quickly will take its toll on Wall Street
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: Wednesday, 6 Mar, 2019 9:06pm

Donald Trump is said to monitor the stock market performances closely. Photo: AP
Diet Coke is one of US President Donald Trump’s favourite drinks. File photo: AFP
United States & Canada

A 2010 Trump Tower meeting reportedly went sideways after a guest spilled Diet Coke on Donald Trump’s carpet

  • Spill happened as a group of graduates from the New York Military Academy, the private boarding school Donald Trump attended as a boy, reportedly sought a US$7 million donation from Trump
  • Trump was not pleased, according to the report in The Washington Post
Topic |   Business Insider
Business Insider

Business Insider  

Updated: Wednesday, 6 Mar, 2019 1:27pm

Diet Coke is one of US President Donald Trump’s favourite drinks. File photo: AFP
