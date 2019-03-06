Kong Xuanyou’s trip to Islamabad comes amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India. Photo: Simon Song
Chinese envoy in Islamabad as Beijing tries to mediate in Pakistan-India crisis
- Deputy foreign minister Kong Xuanyou is discussing tensions between the two South Asian rivals over disputed Kashmir region
- Ministry did not give further details or say if Kong will also visit New Delhi
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (right) appealed to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (right) to help resolve its conflict with India. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistan appeals to China for help easing conflict with India
- Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi makes late night call to Chinese counterpart Wang Yi as tensions mount in South Asia
- Wang appeals to both sides to ‘exercise restraint’ to prevent tensions escalating
