Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Kong Xuanyou’s trip to Islamabad comes amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

Chinese envoy in Islamabad as Beijing tries to mediate in Pakistan-India crisis

  • Deputy foreign minister Kong Xuanyou is discussing tensions between the two South Asian rivals over disputed Kashmir region
  • Ministry did not give further details or say if Kong will also visit New Delhi
Topic |   Kashmir
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Updated: Wednesday, 6 Mar, 2019 9:33pm

TOP PICKS

Kong Xuanyou’s trip to Islamabad comes amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (right) appealed to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (right) to help resolve its conflict with India. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Pakistan appeals to China for help easing conflict with India

  • Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi makes late night call to Chinese counterpart Wang Yi as tensions mount in South Asia
  • Wang appeals to both sides to ‘exercise restraint’ to prevent tensions escalating
Topic |   China-India relations
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: Thursday, 28 Feb, 2019 5:35pm

TOP PICKS

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (right) appealed to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (right) to help resolve its conflict with India. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.