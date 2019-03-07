Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou (seen on January 29) returned to court in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday for an extradition hearing. The US wants to try Wanzhou, who is accused of lying to banks about Huawei’s alleged broaching of US sanctions against Iran. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Canadian court for US extradition case amid fury from China
- The Huawei CFO faces extradition to the US after she was accused of lying to banks about the company’s alleged dealings with Iran
Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said on Sunday that they had filed a notice of civil claim in the British Columbia Supreme Court. Photo: AP
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou sues Canada over detention
- Meng asserts authorities detained, searched and interrogated her before telling her she was under arrest
