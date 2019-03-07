Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou (seen on January 29) returned to court in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday for an extradition hearing. The US wants to try Wanzhou, who is accused of lying to banks about Huawei’s alleged broaching of US sanctions against Iran. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Diplomacy

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Canadian court for US extradition case amid fury from China

  • The Huawei CFO faces extradition to the US after she was accused of lying to banks about the company’s alleged dealings with Iran
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: Thursday, 7 Mar, 2019 2:16am

TOP PICKS

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou (seen on January 29) returned to court in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday for an extradition hearing. The US wants to try Wanzhou, who is accused of lying to banks about Huawei’s alleged broaching of US sanctions against Iran. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said on Sunday that they had filed a notice of civil claim in the British Columbia Supreme Court. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou sues Canada over detention

  • Meng asserts authorities detained, searched and interrogated her before telling her she was under arrest
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: Tuesday, 5 Mar, 2019 4:46am

TOP PICKS

Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said on Sunday that they had filed a notice of civil claim in the British Columbia Supreme Court. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.