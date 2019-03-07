Lou Jiwei said Beijing was trying to predict the unforeseeable by handpicking industries to lead the world. Photo: Simon Song
China’s tech strategy all talk, no action and a waste of taxpayers’ money, says its former finance minister Lou Jiwei
- ‘Made in China 2025’ was flawed from the start, according to the man who was finance minister from 2013 to 2016
- Government should not have chosen which industries to back and should trust the market, Lou says after ‘two sessions’ panel meeting
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
