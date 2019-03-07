Chinese deputy foreign minister Kong Xuanyou meets Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a visit to Pakistan to discuss tensions with India over Kashmir. Photo: Fmprc.gov.cn
China walks fine line as India calls on United Nations to impose anti-terrorist sanctions on Pakistani militant leader
- Beijing distances itself from Security Council consensus on Delhi’s pursuit of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief after group claims attack that killed 40 Indian troops in Kashmir
Topic | China-India relations
Chinese deputy foreign minister Kong Xuanyou meets Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a visit to Pakistan to discuss tensions with India over Kashmir. Photo: Fmprc.gov.cn
Indian demonstrators in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
Kashmiri students flee Indian mob as ‘climate of fear’ takes hold after suicide bombing that killed dozens of troops
- About 11,000 Kashmiri students enrol at Indian universities each year
- Many are now clamouring to return home to a region scarred by civil war
Topic | Kashmir
Indian demonstrators in New Delhi. Photo: AFP