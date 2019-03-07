Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese deputy foreign minister Kong Xuanyou meets Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a visit to Pakistan to discuss tensions with India over Kashmir. Photo: Fmprc.gov.cn
Diplomacy

China walks fine line as India calls on United Nations to impose anti-terrorist sanctions on Pakistani militant leader

  • Beijing distances itself from Security Council consensus on Delhi’s pursuit of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief after group claims attack that killed 40 Indian troops in Kashmir
Topic |   China-India relations
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: Thursday, 7 Mar, 2019 10:00pm

TOP PICKS

Chinese deputy foreign minister Kong Xuanyou meets Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a visit to Pakistan to discuss tensions with India over Kashmir. Photo: Fmprc.gov.cn
READ FULL ARTICLE
Indian demonstrators in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Kashmiri students flee Indian mob as ‘climate of fear’ takes hold after suicide bombing that killed dozens of troops

  • About 11,000 Kashmiri students enrol at Indian universities each year
  • Many are now clamouring to return home to a region scarred by civil war
Topic |   Kashmir
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 10:27pm

TOP PICKS

Indian demonstrators in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.