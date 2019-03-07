Chinese and other international students wave flags at a Columbia University commencement ceremony last year. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Thousand Talents Plan fuels US suspicions about overseas students, warns leading academic
- Former Harvard professor attending ‘two sessions’ meeting says drive to lure tech specialists home is heightening concerns about Chinese government’s influence on foreign university campuses
Beijing’s efforts to attract Chinese talent back to its shores and to grow its science and technology talent pool have cooled off as the trade war with the US has heated up. Photo: Handout
US-China trade war suspicions have had chilling effect on Beijing’s Thousand Talents Plan
- Once a call home to thousands of Chinese overseas, scheme is overshadowed by mistrust as conflicts over tariffs and politics poison well of goodwill
