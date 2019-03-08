Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is fighting an extradition request from the US, which accuses her and the company of trying to steal US technology and other criminal charges. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

Beijing backs Huawei in legal fight against US for first time

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls on Chinese firms not to be victimised like ‘silent lambs’
  • Chinese government will take ‘necessary measures’ to protect legal rights
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: Friday, 8 Mar, 2019 11:43am

TOP PICKS

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is fighting an extradition request from the US, which accuses her and the company of trying to steal US technology and other criminal charges. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Visitors walk next to Huawei booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on February 27. Photo: Reuters
Enterprises

Huawei slaps US government with lawsuit in bid to overturn federal ban on its gear

  • Huawei’s decision to sue the US government comes as the company faces increasing scrutiny from the US and its allies over the security of its telecoms network gear
  • Huawei has been hit with close to two dozen charges from the US, ranging from financial fraud to violating trade sanctions
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP

Zen Soo  

Li Tao  

Updated: Thursday, 7 Mar, 2019 11:28pm

TOP PICKS

Visitors walk next to Huawei booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on February 27. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.