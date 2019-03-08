Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is fighting an extradition request from the US, which accuses her and the company of trying to steal US technology and other criminal charges. Photo: EPA
Beijing backs Huawei in legal fight against US for first time
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls on Chinese firms not to be victimised like ‘silent lambs’
- Chinese government will take ‘necessary measures’ to protect legal rights
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is fighting an extradition request from the US, which accuses her and the company of trying to steal US technology and other criminal charges. Photo: EPA
Visitors walk next to Huawei booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on February 27. Photo: Reuters
Huawei slaps US government with lawsuit in bid to overturn federal ban on its gear
- Huawei’s decision to sue the US government comes as the company faces increasing scrutiny from the US and its allies over the security of its telecoms network gear
- Huawei has been hit with close to two dozen charges from the US, ranging from financial fraud to violating trade sanctions
Topic | Huawei
Visitors walk next to Huawei booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on February 27. Photo: Reuters