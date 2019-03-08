Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arriving at Friday’s press conference in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls for cooperation amid growing world tensions
- Wide-ranging press conference covers relations with US as well as India-Pakistan relations, North Korea and other hot-button issues
- Progress promised on South China Sea code of conduct
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arriving at Friday’s press conference in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Premier Li Keqiang delivers the government work report in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Beijing vows to upgrade country’s manufacturing in ‘two sessions’ conference – but makes no mention of ‘Made in China 2025’ for first time in three years
- The Chinese government budget for science and technology will expand 13.4 per cent to 354.31 billion yuan (US$52.88 billion) this year
- Premier Li Keqiang avoids mentioning ‘Made in China 2025’ plan amid trade tensions with US
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Premier Li Keqiang delivers the government work report in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song