Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arriving at Friday’s press conference in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls for cooperation amid growing world tensions

  • Wide-ranging press conference covers relations with US as well as India-Pakistan relations, North Korea and other hot-button issues
  • Progress promised on South China Sea code of conduct
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Shi Jiangtao  

Catherine Wong  

Updated: Friday, 8 Mar, 2019 2:55pm

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arriving at Friday's press conference in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Premier Li Keqiang delivers the government work report in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Policy

Beijing vows to upgrade country’s manufacturing in ‘two sessions’ conference – but makes no mention of ‘Made in China 2025’ for first time in three years

  • The Chinese government budget for science and technology will expand 13.4 per cent to 354.31 billion yuan (US$52.88 billion) this year
  • Premier Li Keqiang avoids mentioning ‘Made in China 2025’ plan amid trade tensions with US
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Updated: Wednesday, 6 Mar, 2019 1:48pm

Premier Li Keqiang delivers the government work report in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
